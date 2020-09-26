x
Two teenage sisters missing in South Carolina found safe

15-year-old Emilee Dawson and 17-year-old Kiersten Dawson hadn't been seen since last Wednesday.
CONWAY, S.C. — Conway police say two teenage sisters who'd been missing for several days have been found safe.

Officers said Monday 15-year-old Emilee Dawson and 17-year-old Kiersten Dawson were located. They did not say where they were during the time they were missing or provide any futher details on their discovery.

The two were last seen on Wednesday, September 23 in the area of Jasmine Drive in Conway. It's was believed the two may have been runaways but police never definitevely confirmed that. 

