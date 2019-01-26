COLUMBIA, S.C. — Within the past two weeks, two vehicles have gone missing from two homes in Sumter County.

The first was reported stolen on January 18 on the 6900 block of TB Wright Road in Rembert. It is a white 2003 Ford F-250 with SC license plate GHT 513 and a USAF license plate on the front.

Then this week, between Sunday night and Wednesday morning, a 2018 Honda ATV was reportedly stolen from the front yard of home on Lloyd Drive off Bethel Church Road.

Deputies are asking anyone who has seen these vehicles, or has any information to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803-436-2759.