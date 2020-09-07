Two wanted in fatal shooting at off campus student apartments

Deputies say one of the men is considered 'armed and dangerous' and should not be approached

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men are wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a man at an off-campus student apartment complex.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating the two in connection with a shooting on Sunday, July 5.

Deputies were called to the Rowan Apartments in the 1000 block of Southern Drive on Sunday evening around 8:10 p.m. where they found a man had been shot. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators are looking for Tony Marquell Trapp, 23, on one count of murder. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Deputies are also looking for the driver of a 2020 silver Toyota Camry, shown in these surveillance pictures, that was seen leaving the scene.

The vehicle has damage to the left rear quarter panel and paper tags. Investigators believe Trapp was a passenger in that vehicle.