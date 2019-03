LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help to identify two fraud suspects,

The two women pictured above are accused of a series of bank fraud incidents in the Lexington area, according to police.

Police say similar incidents were also reported in areas surrounding Lexington.

Surveillance photos also show the suspect car to be a white SUV.

Lexington Police Department

Anyone with information should contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1514.