The TWRA said the bear had grown too comfortable with people and had become habituated, saying it had caused property damage last year.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Cherokee National Forest has a new resident after Tennessee wildlife officers relocated a massive 500-pound bear living in Greeneville that became too comfortable with humans.

The TWRA said the big bruin had been living around Tusculum College for years but said it had become habituated with human and unnatural foods. With regular access to garbage, birdseed, and pet food, the TWRA said the bear had ramped up its activity and property damage in the past year.

Officers tried to trap the bear due to the increasing potential for negative interaction with humans, but the sly creature changed its travel routine. Officers said they eventually found it returning to its old ways and were able to locate it in a vacant wood lot.

Officers tranquilized the bear and worked with the Greeneville Fire Department to move it into a transport cage due to its sheer size.

"They were glad to help and were able to use some of their specialized equipment to expedite the process. TWRA is extremely thankful for their help!" the TWRA said.

The bear was relocated to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.

TWRA said there are simple steps that visitors and regular residents alike can take to discourage bad bear behavior: