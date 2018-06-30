Columbia, SC (WLTX) - High pressure will be building over the Mid-Atlantic states this weekend pushing a heat wave from the southern Plains into the Northeast. It will be hot and muggy for the Midlands as well, but the temperatures will be just slightly warmer than normal. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s for the next week, but heat indices may get up to 105. Caution will be needed in the afternoons to weather the heat.

A dissipating front will help produce afternoon thunderstorms over the weekend. The activity will be scattered so not everyone will see rain. The chance for rain will be slightly lower for Monday and Tuesday. Then the chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be back for the remainder of the week as the weather pattern begins to shift.

The current hot weather pattern is expected to continue through the first half of July. There may be some easing of the heat after that. Rain is needed because of the spotty nature at this time of year. We are not in a drought, but one could quickly develop in this heat.

