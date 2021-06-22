Tyson Foods to hold job fair Wednesday and Thursday

This is an invitation only event. To attend, job seekers must apply through jobs.scworks.org with job order #1078656 to get an invitation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a job? SC Works Midlands will be hosting a two-day hiring event for Tyson Foods on June 23 and June 24.

Tyson Foods is looking to hire 200 full time general laborer A-shift positions, with pay starting at $16 per hour.

The company will be conducting interviews and making offers at the event:

Tyson Fresh Meats Hiring Event

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 & Thursday, June 24, 2021 -- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SC Works – Columbia

700 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201

This is an invitation only event. To attend, job seekers must apply through jobs.scworks.org with job order #1078656. Then, they will receive their invite and schedule their interview.

If selected, Tyson will administer drug tests and a physical test at a later date.