Tyson Foods to hold job fair Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a job? SC Works Midlands will be hosting a two-day hiring event for Tyson Foods on June 23 and June 24.
Tyson Foods is looking to hire 200 full time general laborer A-shift positions, with pay starting at $16 per hour.
The company will be conducting interviews and making offers at the event:
Tyson Fresh Meats Hiring Event
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 & Thursday, June 24, 2021 -- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
SC Works – Columbia
700 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201
This is an invitation only event. To attend, job seekers must apply through jobs.scworks.org with job order #1078656. Then, they will receive their invite and schedule their interview.
If selected, Tyson will administer drug tests and a physical test at a later date.
Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling the closest SC Works Center.