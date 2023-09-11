U-Haul on fire delaying traffic on Garners Ferry Road

The fire reportedly started in the engine compartment and spread through the truck by the time firefighters arrived.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A U-Haul truck caught fire Monday afternoon, backing up traffic on Garners Ferry Road near Harmon Road in Horrel Hill, according to Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials.

Officials say the truck caught fire on Garners Ferry Road near Harmon Road in Horrel Hill around 4 p.m. Monday. The fire reportedly started in the engine compartment and spread through the truck by the time firefighters arrived.

Two people escaped without injury, according to officials.