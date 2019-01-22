COLUMBIA, S.C. — An entire apartment complex was recently uprooted due to natural gas concerns, and now U-Haul is giving them a place to store their belongings.

The U-Haul company of South Carolina is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box containers to the residents of the Allen Benedict Court Apartments.

About 411 of those residents are now in temporary housing after multiple gas leaks prompted an evacuation last week. Two people were also found dead at the apartment building earlier in the week.

“We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families,” said Zakee Roberts, U-Haul Company of South Carolina president. “These residents have now been displaced from their homes. U-Haul is here to support this community in any way possible.”

Five facilities are currently available for this offer:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes: 125 Decker Park Road, Columbia, SC 29206. 803-699-9397

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road: 1003 Zimalcrest Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. 803-731-0067

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Elmwood: 1037 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29201. 803-256-2499

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Jackson: 5604 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206. 803-787-5154

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Valley: 8400 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223. 803-736-8582

U-Box containers can be picked up along with a trailer, or stored at a secure warehouse.

