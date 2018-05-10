Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Irmo Police have arrested two people after an early morning chase involving a U-Haul box truck.

According to police reports, Irmo officers first spotted a U-Haul truck leaving the CVS located at 1008 Lake Murray Blvd and traveling along the road without its headlights on. When officers initiated a traffic stop, the truck's driver refused to stop and officers began a pursuit.

The truck finally stopped on Mellowood Drive, in Columbia, after a 30-minute pursuit.

Irmo Police, with the assistance of Richland County and Lexington County Sheriff's Departments, arrested the driver, Barbara Brisbon, and passenger Vincent Reese.

After investigation, officers found the two subjects had shoplifted over $200 from CVS -- including beer, diapers, and other items -- and the U-Haul also struck an overhang from the building's drive-thru.

Brisbon has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, shoplifting, and malicious injury to property; Reese has been charged with shoplifting. Both have been transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Investigators are trying to determine who rented the truck.

