Lexington County farmer starts 'pick your own' flower field

GILBERT, S.C. — Out in the fields of Gilbert lies a special flower farm.
"I had low areas where Christmas trees wouldn't grow and I got tired of mowing them and I just started scattering seeds in there to see what would happen. They popped up, photographers liked it, so we expanded a little bit more last year and then it just became an obsession," said Mike McCartha, Hollow Creek Tree Farm owner.
You get to pick your own bouquets at Hollow Creek.
"Cut near, right above the fork of the leaves, so we're going to cut right there like that, and then before you put them in your vase, just hold it like that and strip all the leaves off," McCartha said.
This 'U-Pick' concept is in its trial run as of last weekend and this weekend.
"That's actually born out of a necessity because we need to keep the flowers clipped in order to keep them vibrant and rejuvenating, so it's a symbiotic relationship for us and the customers," McCartha said.
Farmer Mike tells News 19 it's a learning experience and they'll grow with it as the years go by.
His favorite part though isn't watching the flowers, but the families.
"And that's a lot of the fun, watching the families come out with their children. It's just a joy and that's why we're doing this. We're not making really any money at it, but if I can make enough to pay for it, it's just the most fun thing I've ever done as a farmer," McCartha said.