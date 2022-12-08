Lexington County farmer starts 'pick your own' flower field

Hollow Creek Tree Farm is hosting the event for the last time this weekend, August 13 and 14, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. until noon.

GILBERT, S.C. — Out in the fields of Gilbert lies a special flower farm.

"I had low areas where Christmas trees wouldn't grow and I got tired of mowing them and I just started scattering seeds in there to see what would happen. They popped up, photographers liked it, so we expanded a little bit more last year and then it just became an obsession," said Mike McCartha, Hollow Creek Tree Farm owner.

You get to pick your own bouquets at Hollow Creek.

"Cut near, right above the fork of the leaves, so we're going to cut right there like that, and then before you put them in your vase, just hold it like that and strip all the leaves off," McCartha said.

This 'U-Pick' concept is in its trial run as of last weekend and this weekend.

"That's actually born out of a necessity because we need to keep the flowers clipped in order to keep them vibrant and rejuvenating, so it's a symbiotic relationship for us and the customers," McCartha said.

Farmer Mike tells News 19 it's a learning experience and they'll grow with it as the years go by.

His favorite part though isn't watching the flowers, but the families.