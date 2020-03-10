Juvenile driver turned in by family after seriously injuring 5-year-old girl in hit-and-run

The Union County Sheriff's Office said the driver fled the scene after reportedly jumping the curb and striking the three individuals, including a 5-year-old girl.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A 5-year-old girl and two other pedestrians are being treated for injuries after being struck in Union County Saturday, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses said all three pedestrians involved were minors.

It happened at a soccer field on Houndscroft Road in the Fieldstone Farms Community in Indian Trail around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. UCSO said the driver fled the scene after reportedly jumping the curb and striking the three individuals.

The vehicle is described as a silver or gray Nissan Altima. Witnesses said the driver began revving its engine when all of a sudden the car went into drive, hopping a curb. The witnesses said the three girls were sitting and playing on the other side of the hedge.

A 5-year-old child was transported by EMS for potentially life-threatening injuries. The other two have minor injuries.

Deputies said the driver's parents turned him into the UCSO Saturday night. The driver is a minor, but deputies said he will be charged as an adult. The name of the driver was not released due to his age.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating, and UCSO is assisting.