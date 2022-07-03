Ukrainian family in Lexington collecting supplies for refugees

The Petrenkos, who have been riding an emotional roller coaster of worry since Russia invaded Ukraine, are collecting supplies to help fleeing refugees.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Ukrainians in the Midlands are banding together, all thanks to a localized effort by a Lexington family working to send boxes of supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Yuriy Petrenko, a Ukrainian father of three lives, in Lexington with his wife Natalia. The Petrenko family has relatives fleeing Ukraine even now.

"The destination changed three times," Yuriy Petrenko said. "First, they told them they were going to Poland. Then, then a few hours later, they told them they were going to the Hungarian border, and the last information was they’re going to the Romanian border. It feels terrible because we’re safe here and our friends and family are not safe."

The Petrenkos, who have been riding an emotional roller coaster of worry since the end of February when Russia invaded Ukraine, are leading an effort to collect supplies to help fleeing refugees.

The family said they knew they had to step up, not only for their loved ones, but also for the entire country of Ukraine.

"We started to read Ukrainian Facebook and other social networks and media sources and people were telling what we need," Petrenko said.

Since last Tuesday, the family has been collecting donations of non-perishable food, blankets, clothes, diapers and medical supplies, helping any way they can.

Right now, they say the priority is medical supplies for the wounded.

"Two days ago, the word came that we will need to try to find body armor and helmets and night vision devices," Petrenko said.

With the help of friends, church members and others, they’ve since sent over ten boxes from their home to a Ukrainian postal service, which has a hub in New Jersey.

They’ve also raised money to fund a chartered plane to get the supplies to Poland.

The Petrenko family has also received over $2,700 to help with other aid efforts.

"We also gave $200 to a young man who is flying to Poland to be a volunteer," Petrenko said. "Yesterday, we transferred over $500 to a family who was fleeing the city of Vinnytsia."

One box at a time, they’re providing necessary relief to their home country.

The Petrenkos say the best way to get in touch with them to help with donations is through their Facebook page here.