Ukrainian woman living in Irmo grows flowers to keep her spirits up

A Ukrainian woman living in Irmo is gardening to ease her worries about her family living in Ukraine.

Over the last five months, the backyard garden has become a sanctuary for Daryna Malygina. She says it welcomes new life while also helping ease her fears about her home country.

"I am Ukrainian and I was born in the Donbas area in the Eastern part of Ukraine," Malygna explained. "My parents are there right now. With the situation there it is not easy at all."

Malygna says the last time she was able to visit her parents was four years ago, and now with the war, connecting with them is even more difficult.

"It is impossible at this moment to travel there, they are kind of trapped," she said. "I cannot send them anything, no parcels... I can't even send them money. Everything we have right now is just communication and thankfully they still have internet, thank God they still have electricity."

When the war began, both Malygna and her husband Taylor Schoenecker say getting out of bed was difficult.

"It's probably the hardest thing I could ever imagine having to go through and all I can do as her husband is try to be supportive," Schoenecker said. and try to stay positive and do whatever we can afford to do."

The couple has turned their backyard into a gardening ground with raised plant beds. They grow everything from flowers to vegetables and herbs, just to keep Malygna's mind calm.

The couple has been selling the flowers every so often to keep this project going, and keep her hope alive.

"I would love to share my flowers with anyone in Irmo, Lexington, Columbia, anywhere," Malygna said. "I would love people to enjoy them as much as I do. Just to share this piece of beauty, piece of purity, piece of hope."

If you are interested in getting some flowers or making donations of soil to Malygna's positivity garden, you can send a message to her social media pages on Instagram or Facebook.

