Ukrainians in SC 'devastated' by Russian invasion, say family is trapped

Ukrainians living in South Carolina say they've watched the Russian attack in horror with family members, still in the country, unable to escape.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As day fell to night in Ukraine Wednesday, the sound of war woke up Daniel Tsyganok's family and friends.

"All of a sudden they started hearing explosions and missiles going off," Tsyganok said. "So, people literally like, they go to sleep and wake up literally in like a war zone."

Tsyganok, a United States citizen who grew up in Ukraine, had been visiting his mother in Columbia when Russia launched its attack.

"I'm devastated. I didn't sleep all night.... I can't sleep,"Tsyganok said. "This is a personal attack on me and everything that I grew up around and been around and it really hurts me. The pain is indescribable. It's unfathomable."

Much of his life is still left behind. His family is now in hiding.

"There is no way to justify this attack," Tsyganok said.

From Richland to Spartanburg where State Senator Josh Kimbrell said his in-laws are trapped in Ukraine.

"For me, as an American, it's obviously just tragic to watch our ally fall under attack by a Russian dictator, but as a family man it's personal to me that my wife's entire family is in the line of fire there," Sen. Kimbrell said. "The Polish border is now closed and the airports have been bombed, so we have sought to get her family.. to the United States... but unfortunately... these folks can't leave, there's no way out."

Tsyganok's mother Svetlana said she's happy to have her son safe, though she worries what could happen if Vladimir Putin overtakes Ukraine.

"So, he definitely he want to help a lot. He want to fight, but like every mom, I would love to see him next to me," Svetlana said. "I think European countries should worry, because if Putin annex Ukraine, they going to be next."

Senator Kimbrell says the consequences of Russia's actions are far reaching.