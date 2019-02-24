The winner of last October's $1.5 billion Mega Millions drawing in South Carolina remains a mystery.

With less than two months to go, the winning ticket has not been claimed.

People in Simpsonville where it was sold have plenty of theories. Maybe the winner was so overwhelmed, he or she died on the spot. Maybe the winner is on the run from police and fears a background check. Or maybe the ticket accidentally ended up in the trash.

If the ticket isn't claimed by April 19 there will be other losers. The owner of the store that sold the ticket loses a $50,000 prize. Every taxpayer in South Carolina may lose a $50 rebate possibly tied to the $61 million the winner would pay in income taxes on the jackpot.