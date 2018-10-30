Columbia, SC - (WLTX) Bullying has become an increasingly larger issue over the years with students becoming more vocal about what is taking place in their school.

Dr. Robin Welsh, Director of Child Development and Behavioral Health at Palmetto Health USC has spent apart of her life's work in helping people to understand the seriousness of bullying.

Welsh says, "Bullying affects self esteem, self confidence it can cause anxiety it can cause depression. So it's something that should be taken seriously and should be acted upon immediately."

But detecting signs of bullying isn't always easy. Dr. Robin Welsh mentions there are a few signs that parents should look for if there child is being bullied or if they maybe the one doing the bullying?

Welsh says, "What parents should keep an eye out for if their children is being bullied to see if there are any changes in their behavior or their emotional status. Are they more tearful or are they upset, how are they sleeping and eating? Are they crying in the morning, saying they don't want to go to school where is on the weekend they're not." She goes on to say, "If they're asking for money on a regular basis but are not clear or really vague on what they're spending it on, those could be signs that parents should look for in a child that's being physically or verbally bullied."

Dr. Welch acknowledges that things have changed drastically over the years with bullying becoming a 24/7 job.

It's better to be preventive when a parent gives a child access to a computer or a cell phone they need to be aware of what's going on and a child needs to know the their parents could read their messages." She adds, "A phone unsupervised at night could be extremely dangerous. Encourage everyone to leave their cellphones down in the family area instead of being up in the child bedroom at night instead of a private computer in their room also fried your children on social media so you can keep eye on what the kids are doing."

But for Dr. Welsh the most important thing to be aware of in situations like these is "Open lines of communication. Reminding children we want to hear about it and that's it's okay you're not going to be embarrassed in anyway and we really want to hear about it."

