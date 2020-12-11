Unemployment taxes won't rise as SC pays out millions weekly

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says the state won’t raise unemployment taxes on most businesses next year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state won’t raise unemployment taxes on most businesses next year.

The recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has strained South Carolina’s unemployment insurance trust fund but state lawmakers replenished it with $920 million in federal aid earlier this year.

South Carolina has paid out more than $1 billion in unemployment aid since March. The state workforce director is urging unemployed residents to get a job sooner than later, even as health officials have warned of a fall surge in coronavirus cases.