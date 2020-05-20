RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On Friday afternoon during a virtually meeting that the Dreher High School principal was having got hacked.

Once the hackers kicked off the principal out of the meeting they then displayed inappropriate images.

Richland One School District spokeperson said about 40 seniors were on the call as well as a few parents and staff members.

This was on a Webex call and the incident was reported to the school's resource officer who is from the Columbia Police Department.

News 19 reached out to the school district for a comment and the Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon sent the following:

"The incident that happened during Dreher's virtual meeting with a group of seniors was unfortunate and disturbing. The principal apologized to the students, parents and staff who participated in the meeting, and he reported the incident to our security and information technology departments and the school resource officer. We are investigating the incident and reviewing our protocols and procedures for virtual communications with students. We've also shared with our staff safety and security steps that meeting hosts can take to prevent this type of incident from occurring."