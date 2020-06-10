Unidentified possible veteran found lying on SC train tracks

Officers believe he is a veteran. He found

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Berkeley County deputies are trying to identify a man found lying on on a set of train tracks in South Carolina.

Officers say he was found on September 24 in Goose Creek. When he was discovered he'd clearly been injured and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The man’s injuries have improved which has allowed us to release a photograph of his face. The man has been labeled “Joe Doe” as he is unable to assist detectives with his identification.

The man is described as a possibly homeless man with a slender build. He is estimated to be between the ages of 55-years-old and 70-years-old. The man was found to be in possession of a US Marine Corps hat, a “USMC Recon” lighter and a “Grumpy Old Veteran” face mask.