SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter law enforcement is asking for the public help to identify a shooting victim found last week.

Railway workers discovered a body in an embankment along rail road tracks at Cook and South streets on February 16. An autopsy revealed the man died from a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's office

The unidentified body is that of a black male about 25-35 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing 329 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray jacket, red shorts, black slippers and light-colored ankle socks.

The police department, along with the coroner's office, are investigating the incidents. Anyone with information should contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or the Sumter County Coroner's Office at 803-436-2111.