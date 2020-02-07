United Way Midlands has seen a sharp increase in requests for rental and food assistance since the pandemic started.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United Way Midlands has seen an increase in requests for rental and food assistance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Any given night there aren’t enough beds to shelter everybody in the Midlands who is experiencing homelessness and COVID-19 hasn’t helped that," Sara Fawcett, CEO of United Way Midlands, said.

United Way is an organization that helps people that are financially struggling and/or homeless. Their non-emergency line, 211, helps people get connected with the local services they need.

Fawcett believes that because of the pandemic, many more have become vulnerable to becoming homeless.

"When you look at 211, we’ve had 150% increase in requests for rent assistance since COVID-19 started. We’ve seen a 500% increase in request for food assistance. That is a leading indicator of what could potentially happen relative to homelessness."

Fawcett says over half the people calling have never had to access this type of care before.

If someone becomes homeless because of financial hardships from COVID-19 Fawcett suggests they call 211 and get referrals to organizations and agencies that can help.