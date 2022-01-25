University of South Carolina online graduate nursing program ranked number 1

The university's nursing program claimed the number one spot according to U.S News and Report's annual rankings.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S News and World Report revealed that the University of South Carolina received the number one national ranking for its online graduate nursing program.

The news comes after the company's annual online program rankings were released on Tuesday, and according to the report, the university has a lot to celebrate.

The university's online master's in nursing administration improved from its prior year by five places and now ranks as the ninth-best in the nation. U.S. News says the nursing school also kept its number one spot for the second consecutive year as the top online nursing graduate program for veterans.

The online nursing graduate programs allow flexibility for students who are already practicing in the field.

“Working nurses, now more than ever, need flexibility and convenient alternatives to traditional classroom instruction, with expectations for rigor and highest standards expected for graduate education," UofSC's Dean Jeannette Andrews said in a news release. "The online ‘classroom’ — along with clinical rotations and other experiential learning in their own regional health systems — provides graduate nursing students an opportunity to continue to advance their education, which otherwise may be limited.”