USC President Bob Caslen tests positive for COVID-19

The school said Caslen tested positive Tuesday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school confirmed Wednesday.

The university said Caslen tested positive Tuesday evening and is now isolating at home. He is showing no symptoms.

“I am in good health and continuing to work from home," Caslen said in a statement. "I look forward to returning to the office as soon as possible,” said Caslen. “My diagnosis reinforces the need for everyone to get Covid tested regularly to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

The school said Caslen got the testing done at the school's on campus testing site and that he gets tested three times a week.

UofSC was one of the first universities in the nation to offer saliva-based testing to its campus. Combined with nasal swab testing, UofSC has conducted more than 45,000 free tests since Aug. 1.

The school announced this week that all students, faculty and staff will be required to get periodic COVID testing beginning with the start of the spring semester in January.

Health experts predict the trend of increased COVID-19 cases to continue through the winter months as people move indoors. In South Carolina, as in most other states, COVID cases are rising.

Caslen was picked as the school's 29th president in July of 2019. Caslen is the former superintendent of the United States Military Academy at West Point and a three-star Army general.