COLUMBIA, S.C. — A University of South Carolina has died following a car crash on Bluff Road Tuesday night.

According to Master trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of the road.

The person has been identified as Bennett Reeves, 20, from Summerville, S.C.

A 2004 Honda CRV was traveling westbound on Bluff Road near Key Road when they went off the road and tried to over-correct and flipped several times. Reeves, who troopers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt force injuries to the head.

The accident remains under investigation by the highway patrol.