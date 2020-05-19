The University of South Carolina is going to hold a virtual graduation instead of an in-person ceremony due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

USC President Bob Caslen announced the news in an online statement to students.

"I know this is disappointing news, but please know our decision was made after much deliberation and in consultation with public health experts and venue professionals," he said. "While we would have enjoyed nothing more than to welcome you and your families back for a ceremony in August, we don’t believe it will be safe for large in-person gatherings over the summer in the midst of the unprecedented global health crisis we are facing."

As he mentioned in the statement, the school had earlier said they were tentatively looking to have the commencement in early August.

The school has said it plans to resume in-person classes for the fall semester, although there will likely have to be major chances to ensure safety. On Monday, the school announced they would be eliminating fall break and ending in-person instruction before Thanksgiving break due to the possibility of a "second wave" of the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Caslen announce he and several other of USC's highest-paid officials, including coaches Will Muschamp, Dawn Staley, and Frank Martin, would be getting a pay cut.

Here is Caslen's full statement.

I’m writing to once again congratulate you on earning your degree from the University of South Carolina. Yours is a tremendous accomplishment that deserves to be celebrated. I am saddened to report, however, that we have decided that we will not be able to host in-person commencement ceremonies in August as we had tentatively announced. We will instead host a virtual commencement, with dates to follow soon.

I know this is disappointing news, but please know our decision was made after much deliberation and in consultation with public health experts and venue professionals. While we would have enjoyed nothing more than to welcome you and your families back for a ceremony in August, we don’t believe it will be safe for large in-person gatherings over the summer in the midst of the unprecedented global health crisis we are facing.

While our virtual commencement will be different than a traditional ceremony, our aim is to set a new standard of excellence for a virtual experience as we honor each of our graduates in the fashion you deserve. More details on the ceremony will be provided to you as they develop. We also look forward to having you back to campus to celebrate at a later date once it’s safe again to host large gatherings.

The coronavirus has changed many things about our campus, and indeed the nation and the world. One thing it can never change is the pride you have in earning your degree and joining the ranks of University of South Carolina alumni.

Forever to Thee,

Bob Caslen