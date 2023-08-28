Rosewood neighbors react to deadly shooting of college student

Police found Nicholas Anthony Donofrio dead of a gunshot wound on the front porch of a home on S. Holly drive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 20-year-old University of South Carolina student was fatally shot early Saturday morning after mistakenly attempting to enter a home that wasn't his, according to police.

Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, was found dead of a gunshot wound on the front porch of a residence on South Holly Street, located about two miles from the university campus, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Authorities reported that Donofrio lived on the same street where the incident occurred and accidentally tried to enter the wrong home, resulting in the fatal shooting.

A 911 call initially came in shortly before 2 a.m. reporting a home burglary.

The call was later upgraded to a "shots fired call" while police officers were on the way to the scene, according to a police news release.

Donofrio graduated from Daniel Hand High School in Madison Connecticut in 2021, according to a statement from Madison County Public Schools. He was majoring in kinesiology and exercise science at USC and was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity.

News 19's Connecticut affiliate station Fox 61 received this statement from Donofrio's mother:

"We were very proud of Nick. We were very lucky to be his parents and love him very much. He was the son that every parent would wish for. Nick was also loved by his brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. He had many, many friends, some of whom were like brothers to him. Nick was funny, smart, compassionate, and loved life. We will miss him immeasurably. We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received from family, friends, and the community during this tragic time."

Lifelong Rosewood resident Vicki Napier says it’s not uncommon to see college students walking home after a night out.

"We have a lot of college kids and honestly, they don’t cause any trouble," she said. "I know people are trying to defend themselves and their property but it's just very sad and brings things to light for people to be aware."

The tragedy hits close to home for University of South Carolina Student Lauren Fowler.