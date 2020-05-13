COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 20,000 University of South Carolina students impacted by COVID-19 will receive federal financial assistance.

The university announced this plan Wednesday to begin distributing $10.7 million in federal financial assistance.

According to the university, the plan, UofSC CARES, will make funds available to all students receiving Pell Grants and those eligible for Title IV Federal Student Financial Aid.

Eligable students will receive between $400-800 in one-time relief. UofSC CARES grant recipients must be enrolled for the spring 2020 semester and attest that they incurred expenses directly related to the closure of the campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible students will be contacted directly and instructions on accepting the award are posted on Self-Service Carolina.

The grants are made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act enacted in late March.

“The wellbeing of students is our number one priority, which is why we are pleased to begin disbursement of the CARES Act money,” said UofSC President Bob Caslen. “Our staff has worked quickly to take care of those students hardest hit financially by COVID-19, and we will distribute every dollar of this money as quickly as possible.”

In addition to UofSC CARES, the university established the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund in March to help who faced unexpected expenses when they had to travel home, lost jobs, or had unexpected technology expenses.

According to the university, more than 300 students received help through the fund to date. Visit the Relief Fund website for more information or to make a donation.