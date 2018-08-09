Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The hot and humid weather will continue for the second half of the weekend.

There has been a persistence of heat over the past two weeks with high temperatures generally in the middle 90s. The heat indices have ranged from the upper 90s to as high as 105. This heat is expected to continue through Sunday.

there will be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms beginning on Sunday and continuing through Tuesday. While there will be a chance for rain each day it does not mean that you will see rain each day. Odds are you may only see it once during this time. Any rain will be beneficial as the last substantial rain in Columbia was August 19th.

The chance for rain will fade into the middle of the week and there will be more sunshine. The heat and humidity will likely build continuing the unseasonably hot conditions. High temperatures in the mid 90s may be likely for the end of the workweek.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday may be impacted by Florence. Its current forecast track is for it to approach the Carolina coast late next week. There continues to be considerable uncertainty beyond Wednesday. Computer models are leaning toward a North Carolina landfall. However, if it is a South Carolina landfall the forecast will change. Stay tuned!

