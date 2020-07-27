Unsolicited seed packages showing up in SC. Don't plant them!

Envelopes with Chinese markings are being delivered throughout the state, unmarked seeds may be invasive species

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unsolicited packages of seeds have begun showing up in mailboxes in South Carolina. The envelopes containing the seeds appear to have Chinese characters printed on them.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) warns recipients of the packages against planting the seeds as they may be an invasive species of plant. The department is looking into several reports of unsolicited seeds in the state and will issue guidance for disposal of seeds soon.

South Carolina is the latest state to have unordered seeds show up in mail delivery. Virginia issued a warning to residents last week about the possible danger of planting unsolicited seeds.

Officials said invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops.