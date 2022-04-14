UofSC School of Music prepares to host annual Musical Feast

Friends of the University of South Carolina School of Music have been helping students achieve their dreams since 1992.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For 30 years, the Friends of the School of Music at the University of South Carolina have raised more than three-quarters of a million dollars for scholarship support for students at the School of Music.

On Wednesday, News19 spoke with Tayloe Harding, Dean of the School of Music about the upcoming, Musical Feast which will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Koger Center for the Arts.

Performances will be positioned in various spaces throughout the Koger Center.

From the mainstage to the lobby, students will bring music to visitors who will enjoy food and drink as varied as the locations and the performances. Guests will sip wine and nibble hors d’oeuvres on the main stage while enjoying piano scholarship students. Various genres of music will be played including opera, jazz, strings and vocal musicians.

New19’s Brandon Taylor will serve as master of ceremonies for the event.

Proceeds fund scholarships for students of the School of Music. According to Dean Harding, these scholarships make an incredible impact on the academic lives of the students.