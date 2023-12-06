Update in fatal Orangeburg plane crash

The person who died in the crash has not yet been identified. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office reports an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An investigation is underway following a fatal plane crash in Orangeburg over the weekend. The plane was headed for Owens Field in Columbia when it crashed Saturday morning about 11 miles north of the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

“We’re used to hearing aircraft but this particular one was not anything like that, it was a small plane," said resident Harrell Crider.

Crider says he was in his yard when he saw what he believed to be the plane flying overhead, and then making a 180 degree turn.

“It was a couple hundred feet above the treetops, but nothing else caused alarm. Just the change in the sound of the engine is what caught my attention probably," said Crider.

The plane crashed in a heavily wooded area, killing the pilot. The National Transportation Safety Board reports the cabin area and wing routes were subject to a post-impact fire. The plane’s flaps and landing gear indicate it was configured for landing.

Allison Bates and her family were celebrating a birthday outside when they heard the plane losing power.

“The boys were excited to go on this really big hunt for the airplane although we were really sad to hear about the pilot being killed," she said.

Right now, investigators say there was no evidence of an in-flight structural failure.

“We don’t have any further information to release. Once we have a positive identity, then we can move forward with some additional information," said Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

There's no word yet on how long the investigation into the crash will take.

“We’re praying for the family of the pilot that was lost, we hate that for them and they’re definitely in our thoughts and our prayers," said Bates.