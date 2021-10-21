Missing Orangeburg children believed to be in or headed to Memphis area

Orangeburg Public Safety officers have been searching for the children, who are missing after they weren't returned to their mother, for weeks.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County officials say they have reason to believe three missing children, who are believed to be with their father, are now in or headed to the Memphis, Tennessee area.

Orangeburg Public Safety officers have been searching for the children, who are missing after they weren't returned to their mother, for weeks.

According to officers, the children's father picked the children up from their mother, who has custody of the children, on October 2. He was supposed to return them the next day, but officers say he didn't.

The children's names are Michael Dione McGee II (9 years old), Gracy Ann McGee (7 years old) and Gerald McGee (4 years old).

Police had originally said they may be travelling by bus, through Atlanta, with a final destination in Tennessee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Juvenile Investigator Sam Jenkins at (803) 664-1347 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: