Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Officials say they have suspended the search for a possible man in the Congaree River near Blossom Street Bridge Friday.

The Cayce Department of Public safety says a USC police officer saw a man around 1 a.m. on the bridge during a traffic stop.

USC says when the officer noticed the man was unsteady on his feet. The university says when the officer turned around to initiate contact, the man had disappeared.

Officials say search and rescue efforts resumed just after 7 am. They searched the water for the man on both sides of the river and expanded to I-77.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety announced shortly after 10 am that they were suspending the search.

"The Cayce Department of Public Safety has now suspended the search, after completing a thorough and extensive search, with no findings and no report of a missing person at this time.

