Bike Repair station, ADA trail, and more coming soon to Lynch's Woods Park thanks to state grant

The money will fund a new ADA trail, security upgrades, a bike repair station, and a trail counter.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A breath of fresh air is coming to Lynch's Woods Park, thanks to a $40,000 grant from the state.

The funding, aimed at enhancing recreational opportunities in Newberry County, is set to transform the park into an even more inviting destination for nature enthusiasts and families.

For Annabelle Wooten, Lynch's Woods Park is a sanctuary away from the daily hustle and bustle. She shared, "It's a great place to go pray and really have peace. Really to clear my mind, yeah, it's a great place."

Jessie Long, Director of Newberry Parks and Recreation, highlighted that the 276-acre park is a hidden gem in need of revitalization. "It is a very underutilized space," Long explained. "We want to attract new visitors, but more than anything, we just want our community members to enjoy this area."

The $40,000 grant from South Carolina Parks, Recreation, and Tourism will bring significant upgrades to the park. These improvements include bridge repairs, enhanced security features, an ADA-compliant half-mile trail, and ADA parking spaces.

Additionally, a bike repair station and trail counters will be added, fostering a more inclusive and enjoyable experience for visitors.

"Many of the grants that are out there are looking for data as to how many visitors throughout the park and on specific trails so that data will help us hopefully be able to get additional grants in the future,” said Long.

The renovations are expected to be fully completed by next year.

Annabelle Wooten expressed her anticipation for the improvements, saying, "There are really great trails, but an improvement would be awesome, especially for bikers. The more people who can go, the better."

In addition to the upgrades, the park has recently been designated as a Track Trail by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.