Rep. Mike Pitts of Laurens is recovering from a heart attack in Montana, according to his Facebook page.

The Republican lawmaker announced the news on Facebook Sunday morning with a picture of a deer he had killed while hunting and another picture of him in the hospital. "Best bull I’ve ever taken. 20 minutes post pic I had a heart attack," he said. "Surgery and now recovering in Missoula."

The retired police officer and avid hunter, who is chair of the House Ethics Committee, was elected to has served in the S.C. House of Representatives since 2003.

Comments quickly piled up on the post, and well wishes from friends and colleagues were posted across social media.

Please join Peggy and me in praying for @RepMikePitts, who suffered from a heart attack this weekend. Mike, South Carolina is rooting for your full and immediate recovery. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 21, 2018

Everyone pray for @RepMikePitts who had a heart attack yesterday. He is a great representative and dear friend. — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) October 21, 2018

Prayer requests this AM for Rep. Mike Pitts as he recovers from a heart attack, and for the 30 individuals who were injured during the building collapse near Clemson's campus last night. — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) October 21, 2018

Jean and I join Gov. McMaster and the First Lady in praying for a quick recovery for my friend and colleague @RepMikePitts. https://t.co/1OoFb287LW — Hugh Leatherman (@HughKLeatherman) October 21, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with @repmikepitts for a full and speedy recovery https://t.co/r6QXCU2MaF — SC Republican Party (@SCGOP) October 21, 2018

