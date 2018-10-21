Rep. Mike Pitts of Laurens is recovering from a heart attack in Montana, according to his Facebook page.
The Republican lawmaker announced the news on Facebook Sunday morning with a picture of a deer he had killed while hunting and another picture of him in the hospital. "Best bull I’ve ever taken. 20 minutes post pic I had a heart attack," he said. "Surgery and now recovering in Missoula."
The retired police officer and avid hunter, who is chair of the House Ethics Committee, was elected to has served in the S.C. House of Representatives since 2003.
Comments quickly piled up on the post, and well wishes from friends and colleagues were posted across social media.