US 52 reopens after crash and fuel spill in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said both lanes of northbound US 52 are now open.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of US 52 are now open.

A crash and fuel spill closed US 52 in Winston-Salem Saturday.

Winston-Salem police said both lanes of northbound US 52 are closed between Bethania-Rural Hall Road and East Hanes Mill Road.

Drivers are being directed to East Hanes Mill Road northbound and are advised to use University Parkway and West Hanes Mill Road as alternate routes.

