U.S. attorney Peter McCoy to resign at the end of February

U.S. Attorney McCoy began was appointed Interim U.S. Attorney almost a year ago on March 30, 2020. He then received unanimous confirmation.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina Peter McCoy Jr., has announced that he will resign at the end of the month.

U.S. Attorney McCoy began was appointed Interim U.S. Attorney almost a year ago, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, on March 30, 2020. He then received unanimous confirmation.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve our great nation and our beloved State of South Carolina as United States Attorney,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy in a resignation letter to the President. “Working daily with the dedicated public servants of this office to impartially enforce the rule of law, defend our Constitution, and make our communities safer is a privilege for which I will be forever grateful.”

In spite of the pandemic, McCoy led the office through 'many successes,' according to the release.

It's typical for U.S. Attorneys to leave when a new presidential administration comes in. McCoy was a Republican appointee.

Before his time as U.S. Attorney, he served at the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the South Carolina House of Representatives and an attorney in a private practice. Prior to that, he served as a criminal prosecutor in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office handling cases involving guns, violence, drugs and more.

McCoy led approximately 62 Assistant U.S. Attorneys, 75 support staff, and 18 contract support staff in four divisions across four offices throughout SC.

According to the release, during his time as U.S. Attorney, the office targeted fraud, civil wrongdoing, and criminal activity related to the coronavirus; attacked public corruption; fought to keep South Carolina communities safe from gun crimes, violence, and drugs; prosecuted substantial healthcare fraud; placed renewed emphasis on eradicating human trafficking and child exploitation; protected the Constitutional rights of South Carolinians; defended civil lawsuits filed against the United States and its federal agencies; and enhanced partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

McCoy was the lead for legislation concerning the reporting of child sexual abuse, and legislation establishing a mandatory minimum sentence for those who commit crimes while on bond. He also passed statues to ensure that repeat criminals do not remain out on bond if they continue to commit crimes. U.S. Attorney McCoy thanked Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott for their support.

“South Carolina is truly blessed with the leadership of our two United States Senators, as well as those serving our great state in the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “I depart the office confident that my successor will inherit an incredibly dedicated and talented team and be ready to hit the ground running.”

His office collected more than $54 million for taxpayers in 2020, according to the release. $49,000,580.36 was collected in civil actions and $4,839,347.03 was collected in criminal actions. Working with partner agencies and divisions, the office also collected $2,544,402 in asset forfeiture actions.