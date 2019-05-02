COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man wanted on attempted murder charges is being sought in Bamberg County with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Two attempted murder warrants have been issued against 30-year-old Rodriguez Priester in connection to a August 2018 shooting incident in Bamberg County.

Priester is described as being a 5-foot-9 black male weighing 192 pounds. Considered "armed and dangerous," he is also "known to carry an AK-47" and may be wearing body armor, according to a report.

Bamberg County officials, assisted by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, believe Priester may have fled the area, but say he has known ties to Columbia and Orangeburg.

Officials say no one should approach the suspect, but call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.