One dead after single car accident in Newberry County

The accident happened around 12:25 a.m. Thursday morning on U.S. 76, about .2 miles east of Newberry, according to Lance Corporal Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Officials say the driver of a 2009 Cadillac sedan was traveling east on U.S. 76 when the car ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Officials say the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.