USC won't have a traditional spring break this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina will revise their spring calendar with replacement 'wellness days' instead of spring break.

According to the university, the revision will allow for continued face-to-face instruction and protect the community from the spread of COVID-19.

The revision will replace the traditional March spring break with an equivalent number of “wellness days” spread throughout the semester.

The university will offer special programing on wellness days for students.

“We have all had to adapt during the pandemic, but the dedication of our faculty and students to our core mission of teaching and learning remains strong,” said UofSC Provost William Tate. “These changes will ensure we can offer students the rigorous, engaged education they have come to expect while further mitigating the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to communities around the globe.”

USC is one nine schools in the Southeastern Conference to announce spring break alternatives.

The wellness holidays will be February 25, March 12, March 30, April 21

According to USC, no classes, assignments or tests will be due on Holidays.