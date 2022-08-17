USC students still seeking answers from apartment complex

After showing up to move into off campus apartments, USC students were shocked by the condition of their spaces. Days later, some say there haven't been any changes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many words can be used to describe the start of a new school year. For some University of South Carolina students living off campus, those words are 'anxious', 'frustrated', and 'confused', and those don't describe how they feel about class.

With just a few days until classes start, USC students went to The Rowan apartment complex to move in. They were quickly surprised by the conditions they were met with. Some say their apartments had mold, water damage, and trash.

Ashlee Gainey is starting her senior year on Thursday and instead of being excited for the start of classes, she has spent days worrying about where she'll live.

"So with classes starting tomorrow, I'm just kind of looking for a way to fix this mess but I'm not getting any help with that from The Rowan."

Gainey explains how she's been spending her time since Sunday.

"Visiting friends, going wherever I can. But at the end of the day I do still have to go back there because that’s where I’m paying my rent right now...I’ve been in and out of the office building all day yesterday planning to go back today but they’re not really giving me answers, they’re not being helpful."

Shaniyah Carmichael also has a lease at The Rowan and has not been back to her apartment after seeing flood damage and water in her carpet.

"Currently I’m now living with a friend until I figure out a resolution as far as where I’m gonna stay. I’ve gone to the apartment but only to speak to the managers… haven’t heard anything back yet, I guess it’s just a waiting game now."

News19 spoke with Adam Protheroe, a legal expert at Appleseed Legal Justice Center, and asked about steps tenants can take in similar situations.

"What the tenant can do is send the landlord a 14-day notice that says ‘Here’s what the problem is and if you don’t fix the problem in 14 days, I’m going to terminate my lease and move out. In that written notice, let them know that the lease is going to terminate if they don’t fix the problem in that time."

News19 also talked to Campus Advantage, the company that manages The Rowan. A spokesperson said in a statement, "The majority of Rowan’s 1,000 residents have moved in, and the team continues to work hard to welcome them and to address any post-move-in concerns...we now have 5 extra maintenance team members on site in addition to corporate team representation. Every single person who has come to us with concerns is being contacted and will continue to receive regular updates...Upon move-out, each room is inspected to determine if there are repairs or extensive cleaning needed that fall outside of normal use, wear, and tear. This is compared to the move-in documentation we have from that resident’s move-in. If there are significant issues that are deemed to be the fault of the resident who has moved out, charges may be applied, per the lease agreement. (This is standard industry practice)."