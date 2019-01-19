COLUMBIA, S.C. — In weeks filled with uncertainty, the athletics department over at the University of South Carolina wants to provide some positive moments for federal workers.

And the university is doing that with free tickets! Federal government employees can attend all home men's and women's basketball games for free until the shutdown ends.

Each employee can claim four tickets per game for immediate family members based on availability.

Those tickets are available at the Colonial Life Arena Box Office two and half hours prior to the game. A valid federal government ID is required.

For more information, call the ticket office at 1-800-4SC-FANS