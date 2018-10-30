Columbia, SC (WTLX) - The University of South Carolina Black Alumni Reunion (USCBAR) is responding to the actions taken at their annual Homecoming tailgate party.

On Saturday night, Richland County deputies were called to Rosewood Drive for crowd control at the tailgate party.

Video of the evening shows a deputy riding a horse and waiving a riot baton. While the reason that deputies were called was legitimate, Sheriff Leon Lott says that the deputy's actions were questionable.

"It just didn't look good," Says Lott. "It didn't look like what we do at Richland County sheriff's department. It's important that I stand here to day and apologize, because it didn't meet our standard."

USCBAR responded to Sheriff Lott's comments saying:

"We appreciate Sheriff Lott's apology and commitment to conduct a thorough investigation of the Richland County Sheriff Department's actions and policies that led to this incident and will reserve judgment of the Department until the complete investigation has been conducted and findings shared.

We remain committed to providing our fellow alumni with a safe, responsible and enjoyable experience as they return to their University for homecoming."

The USCBAR says they leased the space from 8 a.m. on Saturday until 2 a.m. on Sunday. However, their event wrapped up at 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

"The horse is very intimidating," says Lott. "His actions on the horse were very intimidating. We're reevaluating continuing to use mounted patrols at games and just how we do stuff."

Sheriff Lott says the department will investigate the actions of the deputies that responded to the call to see if new protocal needs to be implemented.

