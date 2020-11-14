Is your child struggling with COVID anxiety? USC offers video series to help

With the mounting demands on parents and caregivers, the University of South Carolina is offering guidance and support in a new video series.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you or your child struggling with COVID anxiety?

COVID-19 has brought significant challenges for families. Increasingly, the stress of the pandemic has been a catalyst for family stressors of all types.

With the mounting demands on parents and caregivers, professionals at the University of South Carolina are offering guidance and support through a new video series.

The College of Nursing, in collaboration with the School of Medicine and the College of Education has launched a video series covering the topic of children with anxiety & COVID.

Here's a rundown of the series.

Part I: Coping Strategies to Help Children with Anxiety

This session focuses on recognizing the early signs and symptoms of anxiety in children. Dr. Robin Welsh, a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, discusses strategies for supporting anxious children, along with tips for managing their stress, and when you should consider seeking professional help. Attendees will learn relaxation techniques and coping strategies to share with their children and family. WATCH HERE.

Part II: Promoting Healthy Coping Strategies for Parents / Caregivers and Families

Part II of this series gives an insight into important topics that will help viewers focus as they seek to establish healthy family coping skills. Dr. Carlson from the USC College of Education will share data on recent research projects aimed at learning more about how families cope during a pandemic. Various parenting/caregivers’ challenges will be addressed, such as parenting disagreements, self-care, and managing anger and frustration. WATCH HERE.

Part III: Empowering Parents/Caregivers to Manage the Academic Demands of Children (K-12)

This session focuses on managing school demands for your child. Discussion with Dr. Jonathan Ohrt, program coordinator in the Counselor Education program at USC, includes tips for communicating with school administrators and teachers. Presenters offer suggestions for how to identify academic stress and how to address specific needs. Topics include learning disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and recommendations for overseeing your child’s 504 plan or Individualized Educational Plan (IEP). WATCH HERE.