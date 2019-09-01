The University of South Carolina is starting the new year off with a new logo, at least on some of their social media accounts.

Wednesday afternoon the school changed their Twitter and Instagram profile pictures to a "UofSC" logo.

The caption on the post reads "New Year. Fresh look. More soon."

It's unclear if the change is just for their profile picture or part of a larger redesign of the university's brand.

WLTX has reached out to the university for a clarification. We have not heard back from the school, but the @UofSC Twitter account tweeted out they "now have a whole family of logos!" for formal, marketing, monograms and athletics.