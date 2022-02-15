x
University of South Carolina's civil rights center gets $1.5M

USC's Center for Civil Rights History and Research plans to use the gift to fund exhibitions and grow its oral histories collection.
Credit: Center for Civil Rights History & Research, USC
Center for Civil Rights History & Research at the University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina is receiving a $1.5 million gift from Oklahoma-based energy company Williams to support and expand the school’s civil rights center. 

Officials with the University of South Carolina announced the gift from natural gas pipeline operator Williams on Tuesday. 

The funds will go toward the school’s Center for Civil Rights History and Research

The center plans to use the gift to fund exhibitions and grow its oral histories collection. The money will also help the school acquire archival collections and support civil rights education in classrooms across the state. 

The center was first established in 2015 and aims to document South Carolina’s role in the civil rights movement.

