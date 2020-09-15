USC COVID-19 cases drop to 196 active cases

According to the most recent update, there are 196 active cases. 193 of these cases are students and 3 are staff.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina has 196 active COVID-19 cases as of September 14, a significant drop from where the school stood a little less than two weeks ago, according to the university tracker.

According to the most recent update Tuesday, there are 196 active cases. 193 of these cases are students and 3 are staff. On Friday, there were 501 total cases, with 491 of those being students.

This is a dramatic decrease since a spike in cases at the beginning of September where the university saw 1,443 active cases.

Since August 1, the university has reported a total of 2,220 cases in students and employees. They have performed more than 17,000 tests, according to their online dashboard.

The university is also using less than 20% of their designated space to isolate and quarantine students.

Last week a majority of the Greek houses that were being quarantined because of COVID-19 cases were allowed to exit.

The university is doing saliva-based coronavirus testing on campus in an effort to find as many cases as possible and contact trace those people.

The University earlier announced itexpanded its quarantine capacity with a month-long lease agreement with a local hotel (SpringHill Suites), securing an additional 132 rooms for use by students. Only UofSC students under quarantine will be housed at the hotel during this period and access will be closely monitored.

Students in quarantine are provided an array of support to ensure their physical and emotional needs are met and that their academic progress in not hindered. This includes a dedicated healthcare coordinator, 24-hour access to mental health care, regularly delivered meals, online tutoring, and a peer-to-peer support program designed for those experiencing quarantine