USC 'FAMS' looking to get National Championship apparel

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, the University of South Carolina Women's Basketball team took home the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship. Now, fans are looking to celebrate the win with National Championship gear.

So, where can you get your "natty" gear?

Palmetto Shirt Company in Columbia is printing and shipping championship shirts. Palmetto Shirt COO Tori Roper says the company is making around 72 shirts an hour.

"We are currently in the process of printing shirts to celebrate the women’s national championship for basketball," Roper said. "We’ve already done a whole bunch of orders for adults. We just printed some kids shirts. Those are available in our storefront for anybody who wants those, but throughout the day, we’ll continue to get orders pretty much all day and those will just continuously get run."

#HappeningNow Thousands of National Champions shirts are being made! Last night the @GamecockWBB team beat the UCONN Huskies for the #NCAAChampionship @WLTX pic.twitter.com/niY0gRpRyV — Tai Wong (@TaiWongNews) April 4, 2022

Right off the press and into boxes, the shirts are either picked up or delivered to businesses for sale.

"I just want something that says ‘championship’ on it, ‘Champions’, just something to commemorate something that happened in my time at school," said USC student Nathan Bakko.

With only 72 shirts available at Addams Addam's University Bookstore in Columbia on Monday, Gamecocks 'FAMS' crowded around a rack of shirts.

Bakko told News 19 his goal is to find any apparel to show his love and support for the USC Women's Basketball team.

"Dawn calls us ‘FAM’ and I feel like we’re close," Bakku said. "I love supporting women’s sports. So, anything that commemorates this event, that’s what I’m looking for."

Bakko's friend, Jack Veltri, said he agrees and is looking for any National Champion clothing articles.

"I don’t care what color it is—garnet, black, white, yellow—honestly, I’ll go with anything," Veltri said. "How often does this stuff happen? You gotta just go full out, honestly."