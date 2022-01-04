USC Gamecock fans in Minneapolis enjoy NCCA Tourney Town exhibit

The walk-through Final Four experience for fans is open until Sunday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS — In downtown Minneapolis, Gamecock fans young and old are getting the full Final Four experience.

Starting Friday morning, fans here for the Final Four tournament were welcomed in to Tourney Town, fun for the whole family at the Minneapolis convention center.

"This all happened this week, but the planning behind this took months and years to all come together," said Kevin Kurtt, Meet Minneapolis communications manager.

Close to 1,000 NCAA volunteers are helping put this experience together for everyone of course, but the Gamecock fans are the most spirited.

"I've noticed the passion of South Carolina fans and just to be able to travel this far to someplace that is a little cooler than Carolina, to come here and follow their team and passionately follow their team and hopefully be playing on Sunday night," Kurtt said.

The exhibit features gamecock gear, a giant poster of the team that even fans can sign, net cutting, and basketball.

"This is a great experience for everyone. Gamecocks, not gamecocks. It's great for the adults and it's great for the children. It's an opportunity of a lifetime," Clara Langley, Gamecock fan said.

The exhibit lasts until Sunday.